Tsvangirai Speaks On Mnangagwa Ouster

Staff Reporter | Morgan Tsvangirai has spoken on the Emmerson Mnangagwa ouster which he has described as a security risk.

Speaking to South African media Tsvangirai who sounds well and back to his former self describes the cancer he has suffered from, saying ” I’m greatful that I am speedly recovering.”

Tsvangirai describes the Mnangagwa ouster as a dramatic experience for the country, ” I find this whole decision to be a security risk.”

Tsvangirai says not only is the ruling party destabilised but the nation too. “And to what effect?” Tsvangirai sounding not so sure of his own analysis says “we know that the power structures in Zanu PF are distributed with the forces that are outside the civillian control, that’s the biggest fear.”

A war vets faction has also announced a decision to back a Mnagagwa and Tsvangirai alliance.

More to follow…