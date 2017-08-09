Tsvangirai Spotted At Mujuru Rally As Runaida Holds First Congress

Staff Reporter| As Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party today holds its inaugural congress in Harare amid fears of a low attendance due to financial constraints, MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai has been spotted at the function.

Tsvangirai arrived at the venue, the City Sports Centre flanked by some of his aides.

Mujuru’s congress is expected to have at most six thousands delegates from all constituencies and provinces in the country but sources have already indicated to ZimEye.com that the attendance is likely to be at most half the expected attendance as delegates have to fund themselves to attend the one day event.

The sources also indicated that some provinces and constituencies are failing to raise the required number of delegates due to lack of standing structures in the areas.

The congress is expected to endorse Mujuru as the substantive leader of the party deputiesed by Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura.

Controversial Gift Nyandoro who has been the presidential spokesperson in the party will be confirmed as the Secretary General of the party with Engineer Wilbert Mubaiwa coming in as Treasurer General. Veteran Dzikamai Mavhaire completes the top six of the party.

The six were elected in controversial internal elections held at provincial levels that saw a huge exodus of members from the party who accused the party of failing to practise democracy.

Mujuru is also expected to announce members of her standing committee which will see the leader blessing her faithful cadres with the influential positions.

Long time ally Munyaradzi Banda from Harare province who party members accuse of being the most undemocratic will be given the powerful National Organiser position.

Another faithful Bulawayo based Esnath Bulayani who repeatedly lost elections in the province is earmarked to be the deputy National Chairperson.

Mujuru is also expected to address the party members on the party’s position regards the opposition grand coalition which the party appears not to be interested in.