Tsvangirai Supporters Pray For Sickly Mugabe

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) members will hold a prayer meeting for sickly President Robert Mugabe’ s health.

In a move that has stunned opposition party stalwarts and political activists, MDC supporters here have organised a prayer meeting for the ailing nonagenarian’ s health. Mugabe, in power since 1980 is struggling with his health despite persistent denials by government officials.

Two weeks ago Mugabe’s spokesperson, George Charamba scoffed at claims that the veteran leader had gone to seek urgent medical attention in Singapore.

Mugabe himself also claimed he had gone to that country for a routine checkup.

MDC members in Chikomba West Constituency said preparations for the prayer meeting were in progress. The constituency organising secretary, Edwin Maseva told ZimEye.com the event was initially scheduled for May 2 but the date was changed due to logistical issues.

“We will pray for President Mugabe because we want him to be part of the new Zimbabwe. We were supposed to hold the prayer meeting on May 2 but we changed the date as a result of emerging factors. However we are waiting for clearance from the Zimbabwe Republic Police,” said Maseva. He added: “We want him (Mugabe) to witness the achievements of the new government. We all know that we are suffering because of him. We will pray for his health so that he will witness the democratic process in the new Zimbabwe.”

Mugabe has been largely blamed for the current economic and social disintegration in the country. His controversial policies have directly contributed to the shocking level of unemployment, displacement of thousands of Zimbabweans and anarchy, according to political analysts.