Tsvangirai Surprisingly Graces Mujuru Congress

Staff Reporter | Opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai was on Wednesday a notable guest at the Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party congress held in Harare.

Tsvangirai who was last week endorsed to lead the opposition coalition MDC Alliance which excluded Mujuru told the delegates at the congress that talks to bring Mujuru onto the coalition board have not actually collapsed.

Tsvangirai congratulated the NPP for holding a successful congress and for endorsing Mujuru as their substantive leader for the next five years.

Speaking to media on the side lines of the congress Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka dispelled any special conditions for Tsvangirai’s attendance of the congress claiming that he only attended in solidarity with the opposition party.

Also in attendance was People’s Democratic Party Chairlady Lucia Mativenga, Dumiso Dabengwa of ZAPU and leaders of smaller political formations DARE and ZUNDE.

The congress endorsed Mujuru as the party leader deputised by Simon Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura.

Also adopted at the Congress was the party’s constitution which gives Mujuru sweeping powers in the administration of the party.