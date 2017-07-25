Tsvangirai Takes Mphoko To Court

Luke Tamborinyoka | Our lawyers yesterday filed President Tsvangirai’s defamation papers against Vice President Mphoko for unashamedly alleging on national television on 4 February 2017 that President Tsvangirai was involved in an assassination plot against the late vice President Joshua Nkomo in the early 1980s.

He equally falsely alleged, with neither shame nor compunction, that President Tsvangirai had played a part in the Gukurahundi genocide and had killed the officer in charge of Tsholotsho police station.

For his misguided and blatantly defamatory statements, Mboko will now have his day in court.

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)