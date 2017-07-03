Tsvangirai The Game Changer – Chamisa

MDC-T Vice President, Nelson Chamisa has backed his battle hardened boss MorganTsvangirai to lead the envisaged opposition grand coalition insisting his many battles with President Robert Mugabe should make him clear favourite.

Addressing party youths at a rally in Chitungwiza weekend, Chamisa insisted Tsvangirai was the only leader capable of defeating President Mugabe in next year’s elections.

“What we know is that in 2018 whether the sun sets from the east or from the west, only president Tsvangirai will win. If he fails to win only one man will win – him.

“It’s not possible not to win. Because when one goes into the bush to hunt for a long time they eventually get what they want.

“No one who has persevered like Tsvangirai will fail,” said the Kuwadzana legislator.

Chamisa is fresh from accompanying Tsvangirai to Kenya to seek audience with the east African country’s opposition leader Raila Odinga, who leads the Kenyan opposition grand coalition in elections due August this year.

Chamisa also revealed that Tsvangirai had shared notes with the Orange Democratic Movement leader on how to deal with ‘electoral crooks’.

Plans to set up a fully fledged opposition alliance are being held back by disagreements on how to constitute the loose merger with the main opposition, MDC-T reportedly not too keen to cede some of its constituencies to opposition allies as part of the agreement.

MDC-T has adamantly refused also to join forces with parties it claim have no demonstrable grassroots following.

But most prominent has been the emerging duel between Tsvangirai and ex-Vice President Joice Mujuru, who is also angling to lead the opposition front.

Mujuru, who April this year inked a memorandum of Understanding to form a coalition with Tsvangirai, has since joined the underrated Coalition of Democrats (CODE).

Although boasting to be having 11 political parties under one umbrella, CODE does not inspire as much confidence among prospective voters as all the parties, except Welshman Ncube’s MDC, do not have current parliamentary representation.

But Chamisa, in a thinly veiled attack on other opposition parties and their leaders, said they should just join his boss and stop fighting from their own corners.

“We want you to be aware of other parties, that want to take the meat we have been hunting, beware of these.

“All those that want to join come and join. Mai Mujuru, come and join, (Tendai, PDP leader) Biti come and follow Save (Tsvangirai’s totem), (Dumiso, ZAPU) Dabengwa come and join Save, (Elton, RDZ leader) Mangoma come and join Save,” said Chamisa. radio vop