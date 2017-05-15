Tsvangirai To Launch Election Manifesto

Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC is set to hold a conference to unveil its policies ahead of next year’s much anticipated elections, party vice president Nelson Chamisa has said.

He told a Sapes policy dialogue forum in Harare last week that they have “polished up our policy documents because we believe it is not enough to criticise the status quo without giving Zimbabweans a clear picture of the new country we want to create, from a policy point of view.”

“In the coming few months we will be giving Zimbabweans an exciting bouquet of our policies detailing how we plan to deal with the infrastructural, social and economic decay that has brought us on the verge of being a failed State,” Chamisa, who also doubles as the party’s policy secretary, said.

Describing politics as “the struggle to win power or retain it to execute policies for the articulation and aggregation of settled interests,” Chamisa said the party’s policy document emphasises “smart governance, smart economics, smart institutions, smart social policies and smart foreign policies in a new Zimbabwe.”

“The key pillars of our economic policy shall be production, jobs creation, currency reform, economic revival, modernisation, and entrepreneurship, dealing with corruption and promoting technology skills transfer.

“Our policies, to be unveiled soon, are a door and a window of the great new Zimbabwe we want to create and unleash” he stressed.

The party expects its policy conference to lead to the production of two documents, the party’s policy document and another one that becomes its election manifesto.

“It is clear that the liberation generation’s mandate was liberation not transformation. Their remit was redistribution of wealth but not creation of wealth. The new generation has the unenviable task of transforming and creating wealth for the nation.”

The policy council will unveil the policy programme of the new MDC government, including what it will do in its first 100 days in power in to positively impact on the lives of the people. Daily News