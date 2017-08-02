Tsvangirai To Pacify VPs Saying MDC Alliance Has Nothing To Do With Posts

Staff Reporter| As a media back-out continues over Morgan Tsvangirai’s latest moves in which he is bringing back Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma, reports reaching ZimEye reveal that the MDC leader is now set to ally fears by assuring his aides nothing will happen to their present positions of power.

The development comes as a salacious rumour flared last night claiming that Nelson Chamisa, Thokozani Khupe, and Elias Mudzuri are rushing about baying for Tsvangirai’s chin over the so called Alliance document, the latter which is said dictates that Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are to be given parliamentary posts over long serving loyal Tsvangirai supporters. While ZimEye is reliably informed by all parties that the Tsvangirai talks are true and impeccable, the rumour of the MDC leader giving out, for instance, 8 seats to Tendai Biti’s PDP was dismissed as at yesterday, Tuesday. Revelations from inside the party, say the MDC leader will not at all remove his deputies, Khupe, Chamisa, and Mudzuri. He will instead seek to pacify them while yet elevating Ncube, Biti, and Mangoma so that the party becomes a formidable force in 2018, the main goal being to re-ignite sources of donor funding.

“No one will be fired, it will just be a coalition of parties,” a senior official told ZimEye.

Tsvangirai has since been summoned to a National Executive Committee meeting set for Thursday which may decide the party’s future.

Meanwhile, of the party’s National Council members, Job Sikhala issued the below statement titled: “MDC United will be difficult to beat.”

It has been everyone’s wish that the infighting that took place in our party come to a more fruitful reunion of those who started the democratic movement together. Infighting is common in every movement throughout the world. Where 3 people meet they sometimes differ. Differing doesn’t mean that people should hate each other.

That is my world view. I always reject to play hatred to my colleagues I worked with during the difficult period of the formation of the MDC. I always regarded my comrades as friends and colleagues even if we don’t agree on certain issues and our national view. I always talk and have warm relationship with everyone. Would it be David Coltart, Welshman Ncube, Paul Themba Nyathi, Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga, Jacob Mafume, Tendai Biti or whoever was with us at the beginning.

I did so because I know hazvina musoro to hate each other for nothing and differences. In the world of today hating each other is primitive and the behaviour of opportunism to celebrate an open space to occupy. I am the happiest man today because on Saturday everyone who was there at the beginning will gather at the Zimbabwe Grounds to launch the MDC United Team for the future configuration of our politics. We shall celebrate the reunion of all of us and this is a formidable team that will be difficult to beat. Watch the space.