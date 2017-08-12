Tsvangirai Unfit To Lead Zimbabwe- Mangoma

REFORMED Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) leader Mr Elton Mangoma has said MDC-T president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai is not fit to lead the country as he suffers from a big-man mentality.

The former MDC-T deputy treasurer said he still stands by his statement made in January 2014 when he challenged Mr Tsvangirai to step down as the party’s leader following the opposition party’s crashing defeat at the hands of Zanu-PF in the 2013 general elections.

Mr Mangoma said Mr Tsvangirai was no longer a sellable brand because of his womanising.

He also said donors had lost confidence in the party because of the way it handled funds.

In an interview, Mr Mangoma said the passage of time has not dimmed his view of Mr Tsvangirai whom he described as power-hungry.

“My opinion is on record and it has not changed. I don’t think he is fit to lead,” Mr Mangoma said.

He said no politician should assume that he or she has the sole right to lead the country.

Mr Mangoma belongs to the Coalition of Democrats, a grouping of opposition parties and has not joined the one that is led by Mr Tsvangirai, the MDC Alliance.

“I think that we should create a framework that makes sure that we don’t create a big man. So instead of emphasising on personalities we want to emphasise on a framework which reduces the power of the president with shared powers of the president. If there is shared power instead of this one centre of power concept then who becomes president doesn’t matter,” he said.

In 2014, Mr Mangoma asked Mr Tsvangirai to step down from the helm of the party.

“How will you put closure to the issue of women in your life and ensure that these will not continue to erode your and the party’s brand? How will we put closure to the question of misuse of funds, and ensure that our friends regain confidence that donations will be channelled to the people’s project going forward?” he asked then.

Mr Mangoma’s comments caused a rift within the party leading to party’s youths assaulting him at the party’s head offices at Harvest House.

Four months later he and other members were fired from the opposition movement and a year later he formed his own party.