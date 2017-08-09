Tsvangirai Unleashes Whip | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| The opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has suspended two senior party officials and three members of the youth wing with immediate effect pending investigations into the fracas that hit the party in Bulawayo over the weekend.

In a statement the MDC-T leader said that he has suspended Standing Committee members Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity, Thabitha Khumalo and deputy treasurer-general Charlton Hwende for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the Bulawayo disturbances.

Three members of the youth Assembly were also suspended over the same matter.

The full statement from Tsvangirai reads as follows:

“I have suspended five people, including two members of the standing committee, following my promise to deal decisively with the disturbances that happened in Bulawayo over the weekend in which Vice President Thokozani Khupe and other senior party officials were injured.

The two Standing Committee members are Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity, Hon. Thabitha Khumalo and deputy treasurer-general Mr. Charlton Hwende and they have been suspended pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances. I have also suspended three members of the youth Assembly over the same matter.

I have already dispatched a probe team to Bulawayo and full comprehensive investigation will determine any further action to be taken.

Violence is not part of the party and myself being a victim of violence on countless occasions will not tolerate it.”

  • moyoza

    That word “I” sounds dictorial. In a living democracy the decision to suspend members should have been a collective one. Tswangison is geeting himself by single handedly making unilateral decisions. Whats the purpose of the part. They were suppose to make a collective decision then anounce as a part position than an individual. LESI YISILIMA SENDODA.

  • Doc

    We all know Hwende is innocent.
    Hwende merely stated the truth ,and that is khupe had it coming.

    Why did she feel she can go against party resolutions?
    Why did she convene a regional meeting?
    Why does she feel she made Tsvangarai,as she stated ?Did she vote a million times ?.

    Why is it it’s only the matebeleland region,always ?

    Hwende is innocent.Khuoe and her , regional and her tribal cabal can go hang ,#hwendeisinnocent.

    The matebeleland executive think they are bigger than the party ,they are not .Let them try their luck with another party ,and we will see how far and important they are.

    If I’m lying ,why then did Tsvangarai choose 3 deputies?. Because he knows khupe is out of control .He hasn’t done anything about her , Because he would seem tribal ,if he did.

    If she was Soo! Indispensable to MDC or Tsvangarai,why would he, Tsvangarai,choose other deputies?

    Tsvangarai is being politically correct,he is observing etiquette,only.
    Case closed.