Tsvangirai Unleashes Whip | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter|

The full statement from Tsvangirai reads as follows:

“I have suspended five people, including two members of the standing committee, following my promise to deal decisively with the disturbances that happened in Bulawayo over the weekend in which Vice President Thokozani Khupe and other senior party officials were injured.

The two Standing Committee members are Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity, Hon. Thabitha Khumalo and deputy treasurer-general Mr. Charlton Hwende and they have been suspended pending full investigations, for suspected crimes of omission and commission before and during the disturbances. I have also suspended three members of the youth Assembly over the same matter.

I have already dispatched a probe team to Bulawayo and full comprehensive investigation will determine any further action to be taken.

Violence is not part of the party and myself being a victim of violence on countless occasions will not tolerate it.”