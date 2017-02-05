Tsvangirai Wanted to Assassinate Joshua Nkomo: CIO Claims

The CIO agent and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko says MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was an intelligence agent who attempted to assassinate former Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

He also says the MDC leader was involved in the burning and killings in Tsholotsho.

Addressing the media in Bulawayo following a closed door meeting with the Zanu PF provincial leadership, Mphoko said Tsvangirai who has been touring Matabeleland Province canvassing for support and using the disturbances that took place in the 80s as a trump card is not the right person to handle the issue given his involvement in it.

Mphoko said Tsvangirai’s promise to the people of Matabeleland that he will solve the Gukurahundi issue is false as he was heavily involved in the disturbances that occurred in the region, the state broadcaster ZBC reports.

Mphoko said Tsvangirai was first involved in an assassination attempt on the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo in Masvingo before his involvement in the burning and killings in Tsholotsho.

Mphoko however did not reveal further details of the alleged assassination plot.

Mphoko appealed to the people of Bulawayo to remain resolute behind Zanu PF and not to be misled by Mr Tsvangirai into believing he could serve the interests of the people of Matabeleland.

Tsvangirai has labelled the claims nonsensical and embarrassing, CLICK HERE TO READ HIS RESPONSE.

He said the Zanu PF government is working on addressing the issues affecting the people and called on the people to be patient as government solves the challenges.