Tsvangirai Wants Me Out But Offers Nothing To The People : Mugabe

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe who is also the First Secretary of ZANU PF says that the opposition MDC-T suffers from serious lack of programmes to offer to the electorate other than just wanting to see him out of power.

Speaking at his party’s youth interface rally in Lupane today, Mugabe said that his party continues to defeat the opposition party in national elections because the MDC-T fails to provide Zimbabweans with credible plans.

Mugabe took pride in his party claiming that the party identifies with the people and provides them with real solutions to social problems that they fac0e.

The ageing President said he does not see anything viable within the opposition MDC-T that would attract anyone to leave ZANU PF and join the them.

“There is hunger in the MDC-T,” he said. “Hunger of leadership, hunger of policies, hunger of programmes and everything”, the President went on.

Mugabe called on members of his party to go out and register to vote in huge numbers so that they may defeat the opposition again in the 2018 elections.