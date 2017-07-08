Tsvangirai Win, Dead In The Water

Afrobarometer says Morgan Tsvangirai’s chances of being elected president of Zimbabwe are diminishing as Zanu PF appears to be gaining momentum ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Findings of a survey conducted between conducted between 28 January and 10 February 2017 with a sample size of 1,200 adult citizens, indicate that the MDC-T’s popularity has diminished significantly over the past 15 years from 57 percent to 16 percent.

“Survey shows that ZANU-PF has an edge if presidential elections were to be held tomorrow. Asked which party’s candidate one would vote for in a hypothetical presidential elections, a day after the survey, 38% said ZANU-PF, 24% refused to answer, 16% said MDC-T, 11% said they would not vote and 4% said they would vote for a ZIMPF (Zimbabwe People First) candidate (before the split) and 2% said they would vote for other parties.

“Survey shows that ZANU-PF still commands support in the rural areas while a plurality (31%) of those who refused to answer are urban based.”

A plurality of adult Zimbabweans (45%) agree that opposition political parties should work together under a grand coalition in order for them to win the 2018 harmonized elections.

“Support for a grand coalition ahead of 2018 elections is strongest among citizens who have post-secondary education (62%) and live in urban areas (59%). Majorities are supportive in Matabeleland North (52%), Harare (62%) and Bulawayo (64%) provinces.”

The survey findings also indicated that the majority of Zimbabweans (62%) are not at all free to criticize President Robert Mugabe.

“Midlands province has the highest proportion of residents (78%) while Mashonaland West province has the least proportion (41%) of residents who do ‘not at all’ feel free to criticize the President.”- VOA