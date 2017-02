Staff Reporter | Movement for Democratic Change President Morgan Tsvangirai continued his national meet the people tour, landing in Manicaland this morning.

The party says he engaged opinion leaders in Mutasa district, Honde Valley in Manicaland.

“The The script remains the same. The pastors, traditional leaders, business people and church leaders had grievances to do with intimidation, violence and selective distribution of food on political lines,” wrote the MDC.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

“They all agreed that 2018 presented the country with the perfect opportunity to resolve the national grievances by voting in a new government. The people’s President will hold a similar engagement in Nyanga this afternoon.”