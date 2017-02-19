Tsvangirai Youths Arrested

By Staff Reporter| Police in Harare’s Mount Pleasant low density suburb, have arrested scores of MDC-T youths who were conducting voter education.

The youths who included the party’s Harare Province Youth Assembly treasurer, Manyungwa Macheso, were on Saturday conducting a door to door voter mobilisation campaign when they were arrested.

They were however released without any charges after the police failed to establish any offence against them.

“The Police and ZANUPF local MP Pasadi were offended by how the Youth Assembly conducted the door to door campaign,” said the MDC-T youth assembly in a statement Sunday .

“We therefore urge our members to continue observing groups of less than 15 People when conducting the door to door campaign( D2D),” they added in a statement.