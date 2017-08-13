Tsvangirai’s Best Decision Ever, Not “Suicidal” To Boycott Flawed By-Elections

Wilbert Mukori | “MDC Alliance line-up is a true reflection that the coalition is made up of zeroes and come 2018, the sum total will be nothing but a huge circle,” reported Bulawayo 24. Sadly, the reporter is spot on.

I also agree with the reporter’s view that MDC leaders, particularly Morgan Tsvangirai, have a penchant for making “suicidal political decisions”. This is hardly surprising given that they are some of the most corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent politicians in human history.

“The MDC-T in its form today has been making suicidal political decisions that have contributed to its supporters beginning to doubt the pedigree of its leaders,” Bulawayo 24 reporter commented.

“One such decision is the party’s resolve not to contest by-elections after its dismal performance in the 2013 elections.”

However, the decision to boycott the by-elections by all MDC factions was the most logical decision the MDC leaders have ever made. Remember the decision was made in the wake of the July 2013 elections which Zanu PF had blatantly rigged. SADC leaders had warned MDC leaders not to contest the elections with no reforms in place because Zanu PF would rig the vote. David Coltart, MDC Education Minister in the GNU, acknowledge that boycotting the elections was the “obvious” decision.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” explained Senator Coltart.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

As we can see, it was greed not reason that made MDC politicians contest the July 2013 elections knowing fully well that Zanu PF would rig the vote. So, when the MDC leaders vowed not to contest future elections, starting with the by-elections, until the reforms are implemented; they were finally making the right decision.

It is laughable that Jacob Ngarivhume and others who signed on to NERA were calling for electoral reforms and yet continued contesting by-elections. It never occurred to these people to ask themselves; why would Zanu PF bother implementing the reforms if the opposition will contest the elections regardless!

The fact that all the MDC factions have now decided to once again contest next year’s elections although not even one reforms was implemented since the last rigged elections only goes to show how powerful the forces of greed are over the forces of reason.

The results and consequences of the July 2013 elections showed the futility of contesting flawed elections. Zanu PF rigged the vote and the nation has suffered the consequences of another five years of corrupt and tyrannical rule. Worse still, by participating in the elections, we forfeited the chance to have the democratic reforms implemented, as Coltart rightly pointed out.

MDC leaders’ failure to get even one democratic reform implemented in five years of the GNU was unforgivable. Their decision to contest the flawed July 2013 elections was suicidal. Their decision to contest next year’s elections knowing fully well Zanu PF will once again rig the vote and knowing the consequence of yet another rigged election is the worsening human suffering cause by the deepening economic meltdown; is nothing short of high treason!

Just as Zanu PF leaders must be held to account for all the looting, vote rigging and political murders; MDC leaders must be held to account for failing to implement the democratic reforms during the GNU and then dragging the nation into one flawed election after another.