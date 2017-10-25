Tsvangirai’s Ex Speaks Out, “I Forgave Him”

Despite their acrimonious break-up about five years ago, Morgan Tsvangirai’s former lover Locadia Karimatsenga no longer bears any grudges against the former prime minister and, in fact, now yearns to see the MDC leader back to full fitness.

The veteran politician has been under pressure to resign from politics due to poor health, with jostling for his position already started in the MDC.

Opening up for the first time on her much-publicised relationship with Tsvangirai which ended in 2012, Karimatsenga revealed that she has totally forgiven the ailing former trade unionist for everything she held against him, adding that any differences she may have had with the MDC leader were now water under the bridge.-More Daily News