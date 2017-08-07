Tsvangirai’s National Chairman Blows Out On Why He Bunked The Grand Alliance Launch | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | While MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s minions in a desperate propaganda campaign have sought to make the Matebeleland discontent with the MDC Alliance a Thokozani Khupe one, more senior leaders from the region are speaking out.

Khupe has suffered both physical and verbal attacks, the worst expression of misogyny in the Zimbabwean society which targets women for abuse and harassment to cow and silence them.

This evening a senior male leader MDC-T National Chairman Lovemore Moyo explained why he did not attend the MDC Alliance signing rally, saying it is because he does not agree with a lot of issues within the Alliance agreement.

Moyo told ZimEye without elaborating, that he would not attend the signing ceremony of a document which he felt was selling out on the people of Matabeleland region who he represents.

Moyo accused the MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai of not comprehensively consulting on the coalition provisions especially on the allocation of parliaments seats to coalition partners.

Moyo together with party Vice President Khuphe and National Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe boycotted the signing ceremony on Saturday only for them to hold an ill – fated caucus meeting at the party offices in Bulawayo on Sunday.

The meeting was interrupted midway by members of the party youth league from Harare who stoned the venue and beat up the three top party leaders and about forty other members from Matabeleland provinces who attended the meeting.

Unlike Moyo who opted to be specific on why he was not at the signing ceremony, Bhebhe played down the matter claiming that he did not attend because of other commitments.

“I don’t think there was a head count of who in the party attend or did not attend the ceremony,” said Bhebhe.

Speaking about the meeting held in Bulawayo on Sunday, Bhebhe said that the meeting was held as a follow up to the Saturday signing on rally which they had missed.

Bhebhe claimed that the youth who turned up to disrupt the rally had been hired and financed by some senior people within or outside the party.

According to Bhebhe, the youth are all known members of the party based in Harare but would not be drawn to name them as he claimed investigations were still underway.

Bhebhe dismissed rumours that the three were working on splitting the MDC-T by forming a regional splinter from the party.

“That is only just gossip which is not factual and we suspect that the people who are spreading the rumour are the very same people who sent the youth to attack us and they are doing this for their own ulterior motives,” he said.

Khuphe who is receiving medical attention has not been reachable for a comment on the matter as her mobile phone goes unanswered.