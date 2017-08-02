Tuku Storms Gwanda





Staff Reporter| Music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi has been lined up for this year’s edition of Gwanda Gospel Festival.

Organiser of the annual event, Justice Maphosa said they have chosen the music legend to grace the festival because of his cross cutting music.

” His music has messages that touch on different issues in society,” said Maphosa in a statement Tuesday.

“He has been chosen to lead a field of other gospel artistes because of his impressive discography which contains both gospel and secular music,” he said.

Tuku will be joined by Zimpraise, Mahendere Brothers, Mbungo Stars, Tolakele, Knowledge Nkiwane and one Judith from Gwanda, at the event slated for the first weekend of September.

Last year, Gwanda Gospel Festival used Tuku’s soulful song, Hear Me Lord (I Am Feeling Low), as a signature tune as well as for branding during the three-day concert.

“Oliver Mtukudzi, in the song Hear Me Lord, which is part of the reason why we have billed him to perform as the headline act, shows that he is not only in that genre; he is indeed a Christian in his mind and in his heart,” said Maphosa.

Gwanda Gospel Festival was launched in 2015, and it has attracted the interest of both Gwanda residents and diverse Zimbabweans drawn from other parts of the country.