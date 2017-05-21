Turkish President Refuses To Lift State Of Emergency

Staff Reporter |

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that a state of emergency, introduced as a temporary measure after last year’s failed coup, would continue until the country achieved “welfare and peace.”

This state of emergency allows Mr. Erdogan to rule by decree without any parliamentary oversight or review by the constitutional Court, giving him essentially unlimited grip on power.

So far, using the decrees, Mr. Erdogan has jailed 40,000+ people accused of plotting a failed coup, fired/suspended 140,000+ additional people, shut down about 1,500 civil groups, arrested at least 120 journalists and closed down more than 150 news media outlets. Another decree in late April was used to block access to Wikipedia.

Despite international criticism of these measures, Mr. Erdogan said on Sunday that the state of emergency “will not be lifted” and shrugged off concerns remarking “How dare you ask us to lift the state of emergency.”

A recent poll gave Mr. Erdogan the power to rule by decree from 2019 onward, provided he wins presidential elections held then but his latest announcement means he can continue to wield such power by decree in the intervening period.