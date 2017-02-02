Two Military Bosses Dead In 2 Days

At least two senior officers from the security forces have died.

Air Force officer Group Captain Raymond Stanford Mharapara died after a short illness while Senior Assistant Commissioner Eanrnest Muchenjekwa passed on today at West End clinic.

A funeral parade for the late Group Captain Mharapara who died on Wednesday the 31st of January after a short illness will be held at the National Defence College this tomorrow morning.

In a statement released by the AFZ the late senior air officer was described by the Air Force Commander Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as a loyal officer who played a significant role in establishing the administration directorate in the Air Force.

Group Capatin Mharapara was born on the 13th of June 1959, he attend the then Harare Secondary School for his ‘O’ level before joining the Air Force on the 7th of August 1982.

At the time of his death he was the director of plans at the Institute of Strategic Reasearch and Analysis at the National Defence College.

Meanwhile, a church service will be held for the late officer commanding police minerals and border control unit Senior Assistant Commissioner Earnest Muchenjekwa this Friday at Morris Depot Chapel while his body will be ferried to plot number 6 Chikuti Farm in Karoi.

In a statement released by Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba the late senior police officer was born on the 4th of October in 1966 and joined the ZRP in 1988 as a patrol officer.

Commissioner of the ZRP Dr Augustine Chihuri has said the ZRP family is at a loss following the untimely death of a diligent officer. – State Media