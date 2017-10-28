TYPHOID LATEST: 3 Dead As Number Shoots To 40

Terrence Mawawa| Typhoid has killed 3 people in the capital city Harare, contrary to Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa’ s claims that the situation is under control.

According to nurses at Beatrice Infections Diseases Hospital three people have died of Typhoid Fever so far while 40 cases have been confirmed.

“The situation is terrible and we are referring critical cases to Wilkins Hospital. Our ambulances are ferrying sick people from Mbare, Epworth and Hopley, ” said a nurse at Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital.

A UK based Local Government health expert, Jonathan Marerwa last night said the Ministry Of Health must demonstrate they care about human life.

City of Harare Spokesperson Michael Chideme earlier on confirmed that the city council’s clinic in Matapi in Mbare has been receiving typhoid related cases.

The latest outbreak has been blamed on water shortages, raw sewer spillages and uncollected garbage in the city’s populous high-density suburb.

“There is a typhoid scare in the Mbare suburb and our medical team is on the ground attending to the suspected cases,” Chideme said.

Information within the Council Health Department made available to ZimEye.com shows that 40 severe cases have since been referred.

The latest outbreak comes within three months after the City Council and the Ministry of Health officials declared Harare typhoid free despite the huge waste management challenges in Mbare.

Health experts say typhoid is a communicable disease that is usually manifested by fever, diarrhoea, prostration, headache and intestinal inflammations.