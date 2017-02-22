UGLY GIANT PEST INVADES ZIMBABWE: Chipinge Farmers Terrified

VIDEO LOADING…

LIVE-REPORT: Farmers in Chipinge West are in deep distress following an unknown giant pest which has invaded the area.

The horrific pest has no known pesticide, AND was yesterday spotted by RDZ spokesman Pishai Muchauraya. What do you think this pest’s name is?

Mr Muchauraya reveals how the giant insect has devastated crops in the Chipinge West area. Follow this LIVE-REPORT today on ZimEye.com