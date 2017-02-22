VIDEO LOADING…
UGLY GIANT PEST INVADES ZIMBABWE: Chipinge Farmers Terrified
Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 21, 2017
LIVE-REPORT: Farmers in Chipinge West are in deep distress following an unknown giant pest which has invaded the area.
The horrific pest has no known pesticide, AND was yesterday spotted by RDZ spokesman Pishai Muchauraya. What do you think this pest’s name is?
Shamiso Gunda : I don’t know its name but we used to find it in fields especially during the harvesting time just in small number. And it has defensive system of spraying liquid in the eye. It looks those are still babies. Because full grown one has wings. I try find it’s name on one David Attenborough videos. I remember a few years ago he broadcasted a program of these insects. They are devastating, they can destroy, eat almost anything on its way including small birds especially chicks. They’re bad news.
Mr Muchauraya reveals how the giant insect has devastated crops in the Chipinge West area. Follow this LIVE-REPORT today on ZimEye.com