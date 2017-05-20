UK: 19 Yr Old Kundai Benyu Called to Work for Zim Warriors

ZIFA has scouted out UK based midfielder, 19 year old Kundai Benyu so he can serve his country.

Local reports say Benyu has been called back home to play for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against Liberia.

The 19 year-old, who impressed on loan at Aldershot this season, will join up with the senior Zimbabwe squad next month for an African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Liberia, the Ipswich Town paper reports saying. In other reports, the Daily Mail reports that the man who is a Tottenham Hotspur target, will leave Ipswich Town this summer.

It is Kundai’s first call-up to international football, with the Warriors hoping to start their AFCON qualification campaign with a positive result.

Also in Zimbabwe’s group are DR Congo and Congo Brazzaville, with the 2019 African Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon.