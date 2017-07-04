UK Based Actor Anopa Makaka Dies

Talented filmmaker and comedian Anopa Makaka has died.

The United Kingdom based Zimbabwean Makaka died after a short illness.

Breaking the news, Joe Njagu, a renowned filmmaker, took to Facebook and announced the death of his friend and colleague.

He wrote: “I slept after 2am today chatting to you Anopa Makaka you wanted me to come to Zambia this weekend and I said ndukuuya. “Rufaro Kaseke calls me later on to say you are no more. Rufaro chifona woti ndandichitamba.

“Anopa ndukuuya kuZambia this weekend. — feeling shocked.”

Enock Chihombori commented: “Shoked when I heard about this. Really sad news.”

“Heartfelt condolences Joe,” wrote Daves Guzha.

Chofamba Sithole said: “Rest in eternal peace Anopa. Hard to process this, but Mwari vaita kuda kwavo.”

Makaka was an electrical engineering by profession before moving to England to study film acting.

He once said in an interview that he was not good so he tried his hand at directing an area which earned him numerous awards.

At the time of his death Makaka was an enthusiastic body builder.

He is survived by his wife Tendai and children.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.-Gemnation