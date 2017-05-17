UK BOMB DETONATION: Zimbabweans Stranded Out 48 Hours Later After Explosion, Diverted

IN THE VIDEO: The dramatic moment the WWII bomb that brought Spaghetti Junction to a standstill is detonated by a huge explosion.

Staff Reporter| Nearly 48 hours after the bomb detonation in Birmingham, people found themselves still stranded out of a large area near Priory road, Aston on Wednesday morning.

A World War II bomb that has been idle since the 1940s was discovered at a construction site in Aston, Birmingham on Monday morning in the UK’s second capital city. A detonation was later conducted by the army and police following the shocking find, the second such in just over a year. A West Midlands Police drone yesterday captured the explosive moment a controlled detonation was carried out on the German WW2 bomb found on the building site.

A day later, one Zimbabwean woman told ZimEye she was at the time of writing (9am), still stranded in traffic and had to telephone her workplace to tell them she will be over 2 hours late.

“It is bad here, and I’ve to tell them I will be over 2 hours,” she told ZimEye.com

Another Zimbo said he was at pains behind the traffic queue while rushing for a shift across the city.

Meanwhile, the British Army confirmed it was one of the biggest unexploded devices ever found on UK soil. Although major roads in the area were re-opened yesterday, the cordon was scaled to Priory Road itself to allow for the debris to be cleared.

“Thanks again for everyone’s patience while we dealt with the device,” the police announced.

If you’ve spotted anything in your area, you can get in touch with us by email at editor_at_zimeye.com or call 07426863301. You can also reach us on our Facebook page or via Twitter @ZimEye