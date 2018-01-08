UK BREAKING NEWS – 16 Yr Old Donel Mangena Performs Music Wonders On Stage

Must watch I6 year old zimbo on the voice … killed it. Nkosana Mangena Mangesto your son Donel Mangena is fire. Good job. Posted by Curtis Smith on Saturday, January 6, 2018

The Zimbabwean 16 year old Donel Mangena stunned viewers and coaches with his cover of Major Lazer and Justin Bieber’s Cold Water – with his Zim style rendition of the song.

The show had his granny, Nita appearing unashamedly dancing before the crowd.

While all four coaches were vying to have Donel on their team, with Jennifer Hudson telling the student that she would be “willing to get into a fist fight” to ensure she wins him, Donel eventually chose Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am to be his mentor.

A viewer quoted by the UK’s DailyStar, flocked to Twitter to hail Donel as this series’s winner, praising him for his electrifying blind audition.

“Donel is definitely this year’s winner…” wrote the fan.