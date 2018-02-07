UK: British Businesspeople Caught In Stampede Flying To Zimbabwe

6

By Business Reporter| The United Kingdom’s Trade Director for Southern Africa, Dept for International Trade, says they are inundated by British businesspeople who are rushing for Zimbabwe.

The development comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa opened up the market for foreigners striking out indigenisation restrictions on investment. ZimEye projects that at the current rate, President Mnangagwa could restore the economy in a matter of just a few months.

Writing on her twitter portal, Miss Elena Williams indicated she is battling processing many expressions of interest.

“Wow! I’m blown away by the expressions of interest I’ve received since my visit to Zimbabwe last week. Tomorrow I will be delivering a briefing in Cape Town, and have more offers to consider. Keep them coming!,” she said.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Ngwena!

  • Cde

    It is an insult

  • dzefunde

    Huyai vakomana. jobs jobs jobs

  • Make Zimbabwe Great

    At the first instances of diagreement between Zim & UK they will pull out quicker than it takes lightening to strike. If only they could be as committed as the Standard Chartereds. Love them or not but the Chinese have proved to be all weather friends.

  • chikotikoti

    Like ED said its important that Zim’s new policy is we dont need any enemies—kuwnda huuya kunorambwa nemuroyi–the Chinese are our friends, so are the British, the USA, EU,SADDC, AU everybody and that would be a strategic position for our long suffering economy and people–please lats not raise silly arguments when the econony is about to lift off! ED is doing far better than expected–he did his research before taking over power–great planning and execution!!!

  • bill

    varungu ivavo ngavauye, and isu tobawo ma business ideas