UK: British Businesspeople Caught In Stampede Flying To Zimbabwe

By Business Reporter| The United Kingdom’s Trade Director for Southern Africa, Dept for International Trade, says they are inundated by British businesspeople who are rushing for Zimbabwe.

The development comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa opened up the market for foreigners striking out indigenisation restrictions on investment. ZimEye projects that at the current rate, President Mnangagwa could restore the economy in a matter of just a few months.

Writing on her twitter portal, Miss Elena Williams indicated she is battling processing many expressions of interest.

“Wow! I’m blown away by the expressions of interest I’ve received since my visit to Zimbabwe last week. Tomorrow I will be delivering a briefing in Cape Town, and have more offers to consider. Keep them coming!,” she said.

Wow! I’m blown away by the expressions of interest I’ve received since my visit to Zimbabwe last week. Tomorrow I will be delivering a briefing in Cape Town, and have more offers to consider. Keep them coming! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🇬🇧🇿🇼@UKinZimbabwe @CatrionaLaing1 — Elena Williams (@AfricaTradeUK) February 5, 2018