UK: Doctor Charged Over 65 Cases Sexual Assault by Penetration

Staff Reporter| A UK doctor, Manish Shah, has been charged with among others, 65 cases of sexual assault by penetration.

The 47 year old Dr. Manish Shah, of Brunel Close, Romford was today, Wednesday 2 August, charged with:

= 65 x assault by penetration, contrary to Section 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 52 x sexual assault, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003

= 1 x sexual assault on a child under 13 years, contrary to Section 7 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003

He is due to appear on bail on Thursday, 31 August at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.

+ The NHS has a dedicated number for any individuals who may have concerns or questions. They can be contacted on 0800 011 4253.

