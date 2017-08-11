UK: Drama As Zim Woman Who Lost 3 Kids To Social Services Gets Them Back After 18 Months

Staff Reporter| A Zimbabwean woman had her three sons taken away by UK Social Services on a base false allegation.

The Zim parent together with her husband endured 18 months without their children until just last year when a judge ruled that what Social Services had done was unlawful.

The allegation was even found to be false by doctors on the very day of charges being raised against them, but the first judge to hear the case “bullied us, said false things and when we later went to the High Court to obtain the written judgement, we found that those words had expunged off the paper.”

That verdict was based on the medical evidence obtained on the first day of nearly two years before.

The Social Services (who attended to them) are difficult people, and I do not know how I can advise my fellow Zimbabweans – if you lose support, you can lose your kids,” the woman says.

The couples’ story is told today on ZimEye’s LIVEBLAST program.