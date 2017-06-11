UK ELECTIONS : What Lessons For Zimbabweans ?

Ndaba Nhuku | Did you learn anything? What have your short sighted political leaders, commentators and analysts learned from this? We were all following the UK elections, hopefully to learn something from them. I bet some politicians will get ideas from here!

1. Don’t count any leader out of a political race. The establishment; Conservatives, media analysts, commentators and many short sighted politicians with huge egos in the Labour party never saw Jeremy Corbyn as a serious contender at all. Theresa May called the snap elections (surprise elections date on the basis that she was popular) fully confident it was a walkover because Corbyn wasn’t popular. Stupid!! Corbyn and May herself had never been subjected to any popular vote before. When it can to it, Corbyn was the surprise winner.

2. A party should never ever force a leadership on its followers! (Zanu shouldn’t force Mnangagwa on the masses!) Labour MPs twice tried to get rid of Corbyn, and in both occasions, he humbled them. They resigned from his shadow cabinet, we supporters spit on the idiots. Corbyn is today being praised by the same idiots for a polished campaign. Had he left and a preferred Oxbridge guy replacement found, May would have thrushed Labour, or never even called the snap election. People always choose and support a leader they want. Let them be. If they fail, they fail together and take ownership of their failure. Our opposition should know that no leader should be taken for granted.

3. Never believe there is anyone who is an automatic leader as portrayed by the majority of opinion makers. Media and fellow politicians had really bastardised Corbyn and wanted everyone to turn against him as a political joker! They have been overwhelmingly proved wrong as happened in the US with Trump and that Cameron referendum which has now confined to the dust bin! Despite its huge funding, this monster called the “establishment” is now at the mercy of popular sentiments, grassroots mobilisation and social media.

4. Political leaders, govts and the media should take social media for granted at their own peril. The Labour, under Corbyn mounted one of the most stunning social media campaigns. Since humbled May called for the snap election, everyday l received more than 10 video clips that were pro-Labour and against the Conservatives. I was being bombarded with emails for support and campaign, foot soldiers, donations, social media campaigns. It was so compelling some of us had to take days off to take part and even donate!! Social media has changed politics forever. No-one is unelectable as the establishment fooled itself about Corbyn.

5. Youth will change any elections results. The youth overwhelmingly delivered for President Obama in 2008. Same thing has happened with Corbyn today. If Zim youth campaign, and vote in their large numbers, they will get a result they want. Youth are an integral part of every election. If they vote, they win. If they don’t, elderly folks parties’ win, President Trump and President Mugabe’s Zanu. Elderly folks will always vote in their huge numbers as they feel the duty to change the country to meet their needs. They tend to vote for conservative parties.

6. A sound manifesto is essential for a victory. The moment May’s policies touched on our houses she was doomed with restlessness within her own party and outside. Despite the unprincipled U-TURN, the harm was already out there. We all know the Conservatives never keep their word!! This, from the beginning, a party must have a convincing policy document that is achievable, SMART objectives! Even though we know it’s just a guiding document, that is mainly a lie anyway, let it be convincing. Lying with vague sweet words as Zanu does, doesn’t help anymore. Social media has turned everyone of us into analysts and the wise ones will pick up on those lies that mean nothing.

7. Did the EU feature in this election? It was the main reason the elections was called for BUT it simply got overtaken and overshadowed by the dodgy policies the Conservatives came up with. It got drowned in the stunning Corbyn resurgence. As for us, despite Zimbabwe’s relying on a countries Iike SA for trade and our huge disapora population there, has own relationship with SADC ever featured in any election? Would it play a role or it will be drowned by other issues? We need all important matters laid out in political documents to help us choose parties to support and vote for.