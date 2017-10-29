UK: Charity Organisation Comes To Mandigora’s Rescue

By Terrence Mawawa| A UK based charity organisation has begun fund raising for Zimbabwe’s struggling football players beginning with David Mandigora.

The charity organisation is called Zim UK Legends and comprises mainly former national team players who descended on Birmingham for a fundraising match yesterday.

The match pitted some former Zimbabwe football legends against UK based players who play for a team called Walsall FC.

It was a true family affair with nearly 2000 onlookers in attendance. The main organisers were Charles Kaseke, formerly of Black Aces, Memory Mucherahohwa (Dynamos), Joe Mugabe (CAPS United) and Francis Nechironga (Rio Tinto and Arcadia).

A lot of money was raised towards David “Yogi ” Mandigora’ s welfare .

Mandigora had his leg amputated last month.

The match was played in the true spirit of fundraising . The Former players played against a very good Walsall FC side. The Final Result was 8-5 in favour of the former players.

The Former players were under the tutelage of Bheki Mlotshwa ( former Dynamos defender) , who could not play due to injury.

“Yesterday we were in Birmingham, with Memory Mucherahowa, Joe Mugabe, Francis Nechironga and Charles Kaseke among other former players. It was a fundraising match for the upkeep of David Mandigora.

“We played an opposition team called Walsall Warriors.”

