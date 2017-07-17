UK: “I Beat Down Social Services, Got My Kids Back!”, Zimbabwean Woman Speaks Out

Kimberly Bhebhe| If you have lost your kids, did you know that you can beat down Social Service workers and get your kids back instantly?

This week ZimEye begins profiling cases of families who were terrorised by corrupt Social Workers, but who managed to regain their children. This is the first success story… sit back and relax to hear it all:

I BEAT SOCIAL SERVICES DOWN, GOT MY KIDS BACK

UK – I BEAT SOCIAL SERVICES DOWN, GOT MY KIDS BACK, ZIMBABWEAN WOMAN SPEAKS

Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, July 16, 2017

 

