UK: Man Abducts Own exWife, Rapes Her Twice

A man who kidnapped his ex-wife, tied her up and raped her in a hidden ‘dungeon’ has today (Friday, 23 June) been jailed for a total of 13 years.

The man was found guilty following a retrial in what is a rare ‘victimless’ prosecution for rape following an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service.

Following the retrial at Snaresbrook Crown Court, the man was found guilty on Thursday, 22 June of two counts of rape, kidnap and false imprisonment and was sentenced to a total of 13 years’ imprisonment.

The offences took place at a premises in Hackney on 15 October, 2014. The court heard that the victim had arranged to meet her ex-husband so she could take her granddaughter out. Once at the venue, he sprayed her with a substance – believed to be mace – which left her unconscious.

He then bound her hands, feet and mouth before carrying her into a hidden office room. She was then dropped into the dungeon.

Once there the defendant cut off the victim’s clothes and raped her twice. She was then left alone, before eventually cutting herself free and calling police.

The 999 call, lasting over 20 minutes, was played to the court during the trial. Officers who came to the woman’s aid had to call for further assistance in order to break into the premises. Once inside they could hear the victim screaming and found her in a distressed state in the dungeon, which had been heavily concealed. Access was from a small hatch concealed within the base of wardrobe.

The victim was interviewed by specially trained detectives. Officers believe she came under significant pressure from family members to withdraw the allegations, however legislation enabled prosecutors to continue the trial without her testimonial.

During the retrial, the defendant did not give evidence.

Detective Inspector Neil Rawlinson of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse (SOECA) Command, said: “It is important to note that the victim in this case was fully engaged throughout the police investigation but at the point of the original trial, felt unable to attend.

“Due to the overwhelming evidence gathered by my officers, which supported all aspects of the victims account, the CPS agreed to proceed with the trial without the victim – something which is extremely rare for rape. My officers worked tirelessly with forensic experts to gather and present the best evidence possible, with their tenacity being reflected in this outstanding outcome at court.

“Offenders often exert power and control to silence their victims but this sentence shows that we can give scared victims a voice and bring offenders to justice despite their perceived power. I would urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual assault to report it to police – we can provide specially trained officers to support victims and obtain the best evidence possible.”

Officer in the case, Detective Sergeant Adam Knott of the Met’s SOECA Command, said: “This case clearly demonstrates that we will do all we can to prosecute offenders of such serious crime. By gathering evidence from a variety of sources we have shown that it is possible to bring offenders to justice even without live victim testimony in court.”

The case was originally tried in July 2015, with the defendant being found guilty of all offences. The convictions were subsequently quashed by the Court of Appeal on 16 December 2016 and a retrial ordered, which commenced on 5 June, and resulted in the above conviction.

+ A second defendant, Steven Hill, 53, (15.6.62) of East Bank, N16 was found not guilty of rape and false imprisonment at the original trial. The jury was unable to reach a decision on one charge of kidnap, for which he stood trial again. He was subsequently found not guilty of kidnap on 22 June.