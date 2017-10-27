UK – MDC Member Killed In Accident At ‘Construction Site’ In Birmingham

Staff Reporter| An MDC member has died following an accident at work in the UK’s second capital, Birmingham.

It was not clear at the time of writing how the accident happened, but sources told ZimEye it was at a construction company site in the city.

Details were sketchy at the time of writing. (this is a developing article- refresh this page for the updates).

The man has since been identified as Mr Tawanda Chamwandayita and MDC members were last night searching for his next of kins. A circular said the local police are searching for his relatives. However ZimEye could not at the time of writing verify the presence of a police announcement to the effect.

A relative (Pondorosa Salifu) posted on Facebook early Friday morning, “celebrating my birthday and the life of my brothers r.i.p Tawanda Chamwandaita”

– MORE TO FOLLOW…