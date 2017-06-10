UK POLICE: “I Didn’t Do It!” | DRUNK ZIMBABWEAN MAN CAR CRASHES KIDS, FLEES SCENE

FULL VIDEO DOCUMENTARY TO FOLLOW

A Zimbabwean man while highly intoxicated on beer and carrying his children, car crashed while driving without a license. Upon the accident happening, Mr Blyth Mkonya fled the scene leaving his three children trapped inside the marred vehicle.

Mr. Mkonya is a habitual drunkard.

Blyth Mkonya, 35, of Woodsley Fold, Thornton, a well known activist’s career is now in tatters following the incident after he lied to police and the courts that the car was being driven by someone else. He denied abandoning his three children. Drama however ensued last month when Mkonya was humiliated and CCTV evidence produced to securely convict him.

Mkonya had earlier pleaded not guilty to three charges of neglect when he appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court two months ago. The charges relate to the car crash which happened on Leeds Road, Bradford, at about 12.15am on Monday 3rd March.

The court heard that the three youngsters involved were Mkonya’s children, aged 12 years, five years, and nine months.

Prosecutor Dan Penman said: “It was a single incident of short-term neglect.”

Mkonya also denied a charge of causing an accident, damaging another vehicle, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He also denied charges of driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis.

Mr Penman said that Mkonya told police after his arrest that someone else was driving the car.

Shazad Dad, defending, said CCTV from businesses near the scene of the crash would prove whether or not Mkonya was driving.

Mr Dad added that the neglect charges were “questionable”.

“His only sin is he may not have co-operated with the police,” said Mr Dad. “Which he may believe he had good reason to do so.”

Firefighters from Bradford station were on their way back to base from another incident when they came across the crash, which involved a Nissan Qashqai and a parked Mercedes Sprinter van.

Crews treated the three children for minor injuries before they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mkonya, who appeared in the dock wearing a red jacket, a light grey top and light grey jogging bottoms, works at a warehouse in Halifax and studies part-time at university in Sheffield, the court heard. After standing trial on May 22 at the magistrates’ court, he was convicted and subsequently sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.