UK Suicide Mystery: Mpilo Boss’ Son Is Found Dead

Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya’s 17-year-old son, Nqobile, has been found dead in the United Kingdom and is suspected to have committed suicide.

Nqobile who was born in Zimbabwe, lived with his mother and sister in Huddersfield.

He was a student at Greenhead College where his friends and coaches described him as a promising football star.

Dr Ngwenya was too distraught to speak yesterday, but a family source said his son was found hanging.

Nqobile’s body was not expected in Bulawayo until at least March 13 following his death on February 27.

Messages of condolences have flooded social media since news of the tragedy emerged. Tributes have been led by his former football club Westend FC in Huddersfield.

Pearce Heggie, who coached him, said:”Nqobile was a lovely lad. He gave 110 percent in every training session and match. He made the other team members smile and happy and always picked their spirits up after they lost a match.

“My thoughts and love go out to the family of Nqobile. You were a lovely lad, you were a pleasure to coach and made everyone smile.

“He will be deeply missed by all.”

Friends took to Twitter and Facebook to pay their tributes.

Fellow student Ali Hashemi said: “To live in the hearts of others is never to die #RIP nqobile #greenheadcollege.”

Cherrie Missin said: “Rest in peace! You was lovely, polite and great to work with could never do enough for you x.:

Rifat Nisa posted: “He was studying with my son at Greenhead College and a good intelligent lad. Very, very sad news.”

“So hard to know what to say, really puts everything into perspective. You’ll always be in our hearts bro, never forgotten. RIP Nqobile,” another message from a friend read. – State Media