UK Woman Caught In Sex Storm With Zim Based Taxi Driver Half Her Age

A 20-year-old taxi driver revealed that he regrets having sex in the car with a United Kingdom based 42-year-old city businesswoman who allegedly seduced him. The businesswoman, could neither confirm nor deny the allegations of having sex with the taxi driver only identified as Danny referred reporters to her lawyer one Nyamupfukudza who said Danny was making false allegations since they had lodged theft charges against him.

“There are theft charges allegations against Danny we lodged at Hatfield police station so we would rather not pre-empt investigations that the police are doing. This is just a tit for tat case, we filed theft charges against him which have text messages as evidence so he is fighting back,” he said.

Danny said after having unprotected sex with Debra he contracted a sexually transmitted disease.

“Having sex with Debra is the worst decision I have ever made in my life because it has now complicated a lot of things. I started knowing Debra in 2013 after she returned from the UK and she hired my car and I transported her to her rural home in Chihota. Since then whenever she came home she would always call me to go with her to different places. We became so close that even her family knew about me since she would even call me from the UK instructing me to do certain things for her poultry project. Last year in November she returned from the UK and went to Chihota, on our way back we started having a discussion about sex. We started telling each other our sexual fantasies and then she asked me to pass by one of her stands in Chitungwiza. When we got there she inspected her stand and as we were about to leave she then started opening my zip fondling my private parts. At first I was not in the mood but she went on to seduce me until we ended up going to the backseat where we had unprotected sex. A week after the incident, I discovered that I had contracted as STI,” claimed Danny.

He went on to say that Debra promised that she was going to buy him a car as compensation for infecting him.

“She then went back to UK and whilst she was there I then told her about the sickness, she then started sending me money for medications as well as for looking after my family. When the sickness became serious she then promised to buy a car which I was supposed to use as a taxi but up to now she hasn’t bought it,” he said.

Danny added that when Debra returned from the UK, he was surprised after she made false allegations against him.

“I am now being victimized by this woman after I told her that I was going to lodge a complaint about the issue. She has lodged a complaint against me accusing me of stealing 40 litres of paint,” he said. – State Media