UK Zim Woman Escapes Jail After £88K NHS Fraud

A Zimbabwean woman, Eleanor Bonde (57), who faked her identity and invented dependent children to obtain three university nursing places, and NHS bursaries, has been sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The total loss to the NHS was £88,804.00 – enough to pay four newly qualified nurses’ annual salaries.

Bonde pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud after an investigation by NHS Protect, which leads nationally in tackling fraud, bribery and corruption against the health service. Senior Fraud Investigator Alex Tan of NHS Protect led the investigation, after UK Borders Agency was asked by a university to check the authenticity of Bonde’s documentation, and found problems.

She committed the frauds between 2001 and 2012 and failed all three courses part way through them, so never became a nurse.

NHS Protect’s investigation established that Bonde made three nursing course applications between 2001 and 2012 – to the University of Surrey, the University of Brighton and Anglia Ruskin University. It found that false identity documents were presented for enrolment at Anglia Ruskin University and University of Brighton.

Efforts to locate Bonde in 2013 proved difficult, and she was eventually arrested by Surrey Police in September 2015.

She pleaded guilty on the day of sentencing to three counts of fraud.

Between April 2004 and February 2007, Bonde obtained £21,858.06 in course fees and bursary payments from the NHS, by deception. Despite a direct question in her application form for the University of Brighton, she failed to disclose that she had previously attended part of a publicly funded nursing diploma course at the University of Surrey.

Bonde knowingly used three false Zimbabwean birth certificates to deceive staff of the East of England Strategic Health Authority.

Bonde knowingly made false representations to staff of the East of England Strategic Health Authority – that various forged documents were all genuine, in order to qualify for NHS-funded course fees and bursary payments, both for herself and two non-existent “dependent children”, in relation to a nursing diploma training course, in breach of section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006.

NHS Protect will now seek to recover the defrauded money for the NHS, so it can be properly used for patient care and staff education. A notice served at Guildford Crown Court requires Bonde to provide details of all her assets. The court has set a timetable for this statement, and a date for a final hearing for the confiscation process.- agencies