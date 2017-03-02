UK Zimbabwean Hero In Danger Of Deportation

The Zimbabwean man based in the UK’s Manchester who recently saved two kids from a house fire is in danger of deportation.

Robert Chilowa, 46, a carer, made headlines last February when he ran to the scene of the blaze in Withington, Manchester, one Friday morning wearing only his pyjamas.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper Chilowa explained his heroic act, “I followed where the scream was coming from and I got to the house and saw there was fire.

“I wasn’t even wearing my shoes. I ran out the house in my pyjamas and headed to where the noise was coming from – which was only three houses away. ‘I turned around and there was this young girl there lying on the floor and she pointed at the window to say, “please can you save my brother and my sister – ask them to jump?”

He added: ‘I wasn’t scared for myself…I just didn’t want to see those little kids die.

‘It was so smoky and it was blazing hot so I couldn’t actually see very well. ‘I just outstretched my arms and shouted up to the kids “please jump into my hands”. ‘The boy jumped first and I caught him and put him on the grass. Then the girl jumped as well and I caught her in my arms.

But, according to an online petition posted by one Ananias Chakwizira, Chilowa, who has been in the U.K. since 2001, is now “facing deportation from a country he now calls home”.

Below is the petition to stop the British government from deporting Chilowa.

Robert Chilowa has been in the U.K. since 2001 from Zimbabwe ,but he is facing deportation from a country he now calls home. In February 2017 he saved lives of children from a burning house in Withington ,Manchester. It is through his bravery and the will to help others that he sacrificed his own life to help lives from a burning house. One of the Home Office requirements for being granted a status is good character, this act of bravery is good character especially in today’s world whereby he could have chosen to be a bystander and take pictures from afar. Please sign this petition to help Robert Chilowa to stay in this country and make the Home Secretary, Amber Rudd consider her decision . Robert did not commit any crime but saved lives , he deserves recognition not psychological persecution from the Home Office. Let’s save this gentle giant.

Please find here the video soon after his act of bravery when he was interviewed by the BBC.

Please sign the petition to stop the deportation of Chilowa