UK: Zimbabwean Man’s Murder – Police Arrest Another Man

Staff Reporter| Detectives investigating the murder of Tino Makwanya in Croydon have made a further arrest.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after he attended a south London police station on the afternoon of Tuesday, 4 July. He remains in custody there. Two people have been charged:

Stephen Weatherley, 41 (08.06.76) of Dunheved Road West, Thornton Heath was charged with Tino’s murder on the evening of Friday, 23 June. He last appeared at the Old Bailey on 27 June and was remanded in custody. A provisional trial date has been set for the Old Bailey on 4 December.

Mahad Ibrahim, 26 (05.11.90) of Columbine Avenue, South Croydon was charged with murder and was due to appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 1 July. A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, 29 June has been released under investigation. Enquiries continue by the Homicide and Major Crime Command.