UK Zimbo Teen Arrested Charged With Attempted Murder

A United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean teenager has been arrested after a series of shootings with a rival group in Huddersfield over disputes.

Ryan Ncube (18) of Scott Vale in Deighton and his co-accused, a 17-year-old teenager from Dalton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Friday charged with attempted murder.

District Judge Michael Fanning remanded them in custody to September 1 pending appearance at Leeds Crown Court. The shootings were described by authorities as “ongoing gang warfare.”

According to British media reports, armed police were called as detectives launched a major investigation after shots were fired at several locations across the town.

In one incident, a taxi driver was hurt after a gun was fired at his cab in Holays, Dalton. An hour later shots were aimed at a car in New House Road, Deighton.

When Ncube and his accomplice appeared at the Kirklees magistrates’ court, it was revealed that the shootings are believed to have been carried out by two rival gangs in order to settle disputes between them.

The shootings took place over just five days and both teenagers are alleged to have been involved in two murder attempts. They include the attack on the Huddersfield Taxis driver last Thursday night.

Shots were fired at passengers in the back of the cab and the Huddersfield court heard that the driver was hit on his back by eight shotgun pellets.

In the other incident later the same night, an occupied VW Golf was hit by bullets, an incident both teenagers were also allegedly involved with.

They are charged with a third murder attempt following the drive-by shooting on Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe on the evening of Saturday, July 22 this year.

During that alleged incident shots were fired towards two men who were with two women.

Nobody was hurt but firearms officers attended the scene and found shotgun pellets by the side of a house. – state media