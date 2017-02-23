Under Siege Health Minister Parirenyatwa Snubs Mahere

Staff Reporter | The under siege Minister of Health, David Parirenyatwa has snubbed A LIVE interview that was to be conducted by advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

The interview that was to be held under the #ThisFlag banner coincided with a devastating doctors strike which entered its 9th day today, the minister was going to be asked questions on the country’s collapsed health system.

Medical practitioners are accusing the government of failing to concretise its promise of creating more posts and improving their welfare.

“As of today, the Health ministry has made some effort in establishing general medical officer posts, but we still await distribution list of the posts and we also want assurance that registrars, who are working for free in hospitals, will be included in these posts,” ZHDA said in a statement.

Wrote #ThisFlag on Facebook “#ThisFlag Thursday looks at Health. All attempts where made to contact Dr. Parirenyatwa and his Perm. Sec. but both did not respond to numerous requests or messages. All we just wanted to talk and ask them what the plan was to #FixOurHealthSystem. keep watching, Fadzayi Mahere starts at 1900hrs here on FB LIVE.”

It was however, not clear at the time of writing if Parirenyatwa made a last minute appearance.