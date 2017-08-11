Under Siege Mnangagwa Offers To Resign

In a dramatic development which could have led to a seismic shift in local politics, VP Emmerson Mnangagwa last week offered to resign from his government and ruling party posts.

The reasons mainly being he says he could not stand the ongoing public flogging and humiliation by Zanu-PF’s Young Turks coalesced around First Lady Grace Mugabe.

High-level sources said a concatenation of recent events led to Mnangagwa’s resignation which was, however, rejected by President Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa has worked with Mugabe for almost 50 years and is always critical to his election strategy.

More to follow

Source:Zimbabwe Independent