Under Siege Mzembi Vents At WHO

Terrence Mawawa | Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi has castigated the World Health Organisation (WHO) for what he described as overt bias against African Countries.

Addressing journalists in the capital yesterday, Mzembi said there was need to revamp the whole United Nations (UN) System.Mzembi, Health and Child Care Minister, David Parirenyatwa and other senior government officials accompanied Mugabe to Uruguay to attend the conference on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). Mzembi also said the government of Zimbabwe had nothing to lose following the reversal of the appointment.

The youthful minister also failed to land the UNTWO Secretary General post despite the exuberance he exhibited . Mugabe was appointed goodwill ambassador on NCD before WHO rescinded the appointment following incessant pressure from the donor community. Ironically Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba claimed there was no such appointment. Mugabe’s spindoctor further claimed he only read about the appointment in the newspapers.