President Jacob Zuma will no longer attend the inauguration of Liberian President-elect George Weah.

Instead, Water and Sanitation Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, will represent him.

The inauguration will take place in Monrovia on Monday.

Earlier, Zuma praised the manner in which the elections were carried out in Liberia, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power from outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.- ENCA