Underfire Mujuru withdraws imposed NEC

Staff Reporter| Following an exposure by ZimEye.com of an already set National People’s Party National Executive Committee ahead of the party’s inaugural congress set for next month, party President Joyce Mujuru has rushed to disclaim the leakage.

In a media statement sent out yesterday, Mujuru claims that her party has not preset the executive committee but invited all members of the party interested in occupying the party’s top six positions to send their applications through.

“The National People’s Party would like to dismiss rumours doing rounds that the party’s top six positions have been filled before our inaugural National People’s Elective Convention early April 2017,” said Mujuru.

“The party is currently taking submissions from aspiring candidates to contest for the positions of President, two Vice Presidents, National Chairperson, Secretary General and Treasurer General.”

“Party members should dismiss recent online media reports that positions have already been filled before our democratic process of leadership choice has been allowed to give us leaders from the people, chosen by the people,” she added in her statement.

Very reliable sources within the party indicated to ZimEye.com early last week that the party caucuses had preset and establish the top six of the party which would see Samuel Sipepa Nkomo and John Mvundura being Mujuru’s two Vice Presidents while Dzikamai Mavhaire would be party chairman. Gift Nyandoro and Esnath Bulayayi would be Secretary General and Treasurer respectively.

Speaking to ZimEye.com the sources said that besides Mujuru’s disclaimer the executive committee is destined to come out the same as provinces led by Mavhaire have held behind doors discussions to retain the list as it is.

“Every NPP member vying for the top 6 positions should follow due process and know that the responsibility to elect leadership lies with the people not some appointing figure somewhere,” insists Mujuru in her statement.

According to the sources. The only likely change will see Nyandoro being replaced by Mujuru loyalist David Butau who is currently in self imposed exile in South Africa allegedly fleeing death threats from dismissed former party elders Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo.