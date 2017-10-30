University Student Drowns In Pool 40km from Masvingo

State Media – A 25-year old Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) student drowned while swimming in a pool with fellow students, police have confirmed.

Anusa Tennis of Mashava GZU campus, about 40km from Masvingo, teamed up with two students and went to a swimming pool some distance from the campus where he drowned.

Police at Mashava Police station retrieved Tennis’ body from the pool after his friends had allegedly attempted to rescue him but failed. Police took the body to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Acting Masvingo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dehwa said the incident occurred last Thursday at around 2:30 PM.

The late Tennis’ faculty could not be immediately ascertained. “I can confirm receiving a report of sudden death by drowning involving a GZU student. The student allegedly jumped into the deep end while swimming in a pool with two fellow students and drowned,” said Asst Insp Dehwa. “His friends attempted to rescue him but failed.”

He advised members of the public to treat water bodies with caution as they can lose their lives.