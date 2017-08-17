Unlicensed Driver Crashes Into Truck Injures 11

Eleven people were injured after an unlicensed BMW driver who was allegedly trying to evade a police roadblock made a sudden U-turn and crashed into a truck they were travelling in.

The accident occurred on Monday afternoon along the Bulawayo-Harare Road near One Infantry Brigade.

The truck was travelling to Shangani in Matabeleland South and the BMW was travelling in the same direction, before making a sudden U-turn. he open truck had 13 people including the driver while the BMW driver was travelling alone.

The 11 people who were injured were all in the truck. Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer, Mr Richard Peterson said the injured were rushed to the Bulawayo United Hospitals some with spinal injuries. He said the unlicensed BMW driver was arrested.

“We attended to a road traffic accident on Monday involving a BWM and an open Toyota Truck where 11 people, ages ranging from five to 77 years, were injured. The suspected unlicensed driver of the BMW made a sudden U-turn in front of a truck resulting in the crash that injured the 11,” said Mr Peterson.

He said the injured were ferried to hospital with serious injuries.

“Among the injured were a 77-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man who were complaining of spinal injuries while a five year old boy complained of a headache. Others complained of pain in their lower limbs,” Mr Peterson said.

“Drivers need to be conscious of the presence of the other motorists on the roads.”

Earlier this month, Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s wife Eunice was rushed to a private hospital in Bulawayo after a Honda Fit driver made a sudden turn in front of her vehicle, thereby crashing into her vehicle. chronicle