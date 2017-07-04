Unlike Simba Makoni, I’m Not Fake: Nkosana Moyo

By Staff Reporter | Former Industry minister,Dr Nkosana Moyo, openly reassured the nation that he is not another failing Zanu PF opposition project created to dazzle the electorate, fool the voter and buy time as in Mavambo,Kusile Dawn President ,Simba Makoni.

Makonileft Zanu PF in recent years and formed his party the MKD in 2008.

The former Finance minister divided votes in the 2008 Presidential elections,which (votes) could have given MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai a majority to enter into the state house.

People,then had suspected Makoni to be an undercover Zanu PF project purposefully born to confuse the electorate.

Addressing journalists while launching his Presidential bid in Harare,last week,Dr Moyo said unlike his former workmate he was never Zanu PF.

“ Zimbabweans, when the Simba Makoni project happened , firstly he was a senior member of Zanu PF. I supported him and I took time off my work to go and support Simba, but we were also aware that in a lot of people’s minds there was doubt whether he was a Zanu PF project or not,” said Dr Moyo .

“The second issue was I suppose that on the information available to them and the experience that the country had traveled up to that point probably decided that because of that uncertainty they then put their votes elsewhere,” he said.

Many among the electorate have been left with wider choices and at times confusion on the real one as the menu on Presidential candidates keeps expanding.